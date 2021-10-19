Since 1995, SAI Programs has been dedicated to providing students with an exceptional cultural and educational experience abroad in Italy. SAI in Rome is currently looking to fill the position of Program Coordinator. The position will start as part-time and move to full-time in mid 2022.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited American institution, be a native English speaker, have an advanced level of Italian and have valid EU working papers. This individual must be detail‐oriented, flexible, work well independently, and have excellent customer service skills.

Please send Resume and cover letters in English to europejobs@saiprograms.com by November 2nd, 2021.