Primary Teachers in Anagni

English Teacher required for a primary school in Anagni, 1-year contract with possible renewal. CELTA certified and experienced with Cambridge Young Learners exams, mother tongue preferred.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77385
Previous article ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

RELATED ARTICLES

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Hospitality Agent
Jobs vacant

Hospitality Agent

Seeking an experienced English Language teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking an experienced English Language teacher

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Native English Speaker
Jobs vacant

Native English Speaker

Middle School English L&L Teacher
Jobs vacant

Middle School English L&L Teacher

Bar Staff
Jobs vacant

Bar Staff

Program Assistant Study Abroad in Rome
Jobs vacant

Program Assistant Study Abroad in Rome

Grade 1 teaching assistant
Jobs vacant

Grade 1 teaching assistant

Middle School Art Teacher
Jobs vacant

Middle School Art Teacher

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses
Jobs vacant

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses