The apartment is extremely bright. Exposed beams, terracotta floors, bathroom with large shower. Heating and air conditioning as well as views of the surrounding buildings. The apartment is on the third floor of one of the most interesting buildings in Rome. The building was erected in the fifteenth century by Bartolomeo da Foligno, called to Rome by Pope Nicholas V who, for a fee of 7 ducats per month and board, commissioned him to paint some pictures in the Vatican. In the sixteenth century the building was purchased by Boncompagni, who left their mark not only of structural renewal, but also with the dragon rampant.

Front door is 20 metres away from Corso Vittorio Emanuele, where all main busses lains have a stop. Very close to the Vatican City and to the Italian Parliament. Wi-FI, AC, Kitchinette, TV, Bathroom with shower, livingromm, bedroom. Available for rent as from Jannuary 3 to March 1. €1300 per month.