Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment

Prati - via Cola di Rienzo - We have a beautiful and very bright flat just steps away from the Vatican and the square Piazza del Risorgimento where the tram starts/stops. The neighborhood is full of stores, restaurants, snack bars, etc and just steps from the Ottaviano Metro A station. It has a huge condominium terrace on the 6th floor. The building is very elegant, has a full-time concierge service and elevator. The flat is on the top floor, 5th floor, and is made up of a foyer, a large eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, dining room, small sitting area, double living room, large storage room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. There are built-in wardrobes in each bedroom. There is an elegant parquet floor and A/C in the entire apartment. Double-glazed windows, so very quiet. The heating is independent. Monthly rent: €2700 + €150 condominium. Renting to referenced individuals with 3+2 lease, cedolare secca. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

