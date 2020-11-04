Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment

Prati - via Cola di Rienzo - We have a beautiful and very bright flat just steps away from the Vatican and the square Piazza del Risorgimento where the tram starts/stops. The neighborhood is full of stores, restaurants, snack bars, etc and just steps from the Ottaviano Metro A station. It has a huge condominium terrace on the 6th floor. The building is very elegant, has a full-time concierge service and elevator. The flat is on the top floor, 5th floor, and is made up of a foyer, a large eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, dining room, small sitting area, double living room, large storage room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. There are built-in wardrobes in each bedroom. There is an elegant parquet floor and A/C in the entire apartment. Double-glazed windows, so very quiet. The heating is independent. Monthly rent: €2700 + €150 condominium. Renting to referenced individuals with 3+2 lease, cedolare secca. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2700 + €150 condominium
Address Via Cola di Rienzo, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 16
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 1
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 1
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 2
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 2
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 3
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 3
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 4
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 4
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 5
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 5
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 6
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 6
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 7
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 7
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 8
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 8
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 9
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 9
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 10
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 10
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 11
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 11
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 12
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 12
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 13
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 13
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 14
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 14
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 15
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 15
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 16
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 16
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 1
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 2
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 3
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 4
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 5
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 6
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 7
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 8
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 9
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 10
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 11
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 12
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 13
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 14
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 15
Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment - image 16

View on Map

Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment

Via Cola di Rienzo, Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72549
Previous article 4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

RELATED ARTICLES

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi
Accommodation vacant in town

Gorgeus apartment for rent near Fontana di Trevi

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Accommodation vacant in town

Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona