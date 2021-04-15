Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace

Ponte Milvio - in a private street in Ponte Milvio we have the most amazing property on the 3rd floor of a residential building, renting semi-furnished with only kitchen furnished. The apartment takes up the entire 3rd floor. It is 220m2 and has a terrace of approx. 50m2 and two balconies. The apartment was completely remodeled last year: all electrical, plumbing and heating/air conditioning system brand new! What makes this property is unique is the quality of the raw materials used during the remodeling: double glazed wooden sliding windows; a custom-made professional stainless steel kitchen; a unique oak, hand planed parquet floor with 12-cm oak baseboards; handmade internal doors imported fromPakistan; 2 antique handmade internal doors imported from China; electric window blinds made in aluminum; Rosa di Portugal mable kitchen floor; eco friendly and tactile material, micro-cement bathrooms; Old English style light switches imported from a French company; remote-control iron ceiling fans imported from Barcelona; cast iron radiators. The apartment is made up of a large foyer with closet for coats, triple living room with working fireplace and access to terrace, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, laundry room with balcony, study/guest room with bathroom, master bedroom with built-in wardrobe & bathroom ensuite, 2 other bedrooms, 1 other bathroom (total of 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms), hallway with built-in wardrobes, cantina and external designated parking space for one car. Renting for €4,600 + €265 condominium to referenced individuals only. NO B&B!! Lease: 4+4. Available: July 2021. References required. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (Telgram, WhatsApp, Signal) or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €4600 + condominium
Address Ponte Milvio, 00196 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 20
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 1
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 1
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 2
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 2
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 3
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 3
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 4
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 4
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 5
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 5
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 6
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 6
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 7
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 7
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 8
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 8
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 9
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 9
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 10
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 10
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 11
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 11
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 12
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 12
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 13
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 13
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 14
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 14
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 15
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 15
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 16
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 16
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 17
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 17
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 18
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 18
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 19
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 19
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 20
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 20
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 1
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 2
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 3
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 4
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 5
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 6
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 7
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 8
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 9
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 10
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 11
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 12
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 13
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 14
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 15
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 16
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 17
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 18
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 19
Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace - image 20

View on Map

Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace

Ponte Milvio, 00196 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74361
Previous article Shiatsu Massage at your home

RELATED ARTICLES

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:

Parioli - 4 bedroom penthouse with terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Parioli - 4 bedroom penthouse with terrace!

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto

San Saba - 4 bedroom semi-furnished flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 4 bedroom semi-furnished flat for rent

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Prati - Splendid 3 bedroom flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Prati - Splendid 3 bedroom flat

Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere