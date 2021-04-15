Ponte Milvio - amazing remodeled 3-bedroom flat with terrace

Ponte Milvio - in a private street in Ponte Milvio we have the most amazing property on the 3rd floor of a residential building, renting semi-furnished with only kitchen furnished. The apartment takes up the entire 3rd floor. It is 220m2 and has a terrace of approx. 50m2 and two balconies. The apartment was completely remodeled last year: all electrical, plumbing and heating/air conditioning system brand new! What makes this property is unique is the quality of the raw materials used during the remodeling: double glazed wooden sliding windows; a custom-made professional stainless steel kitchen; a unique oak, hand planed parquet floor with 12-cm oak baseboards; handmade internal doors imported fromPakistan; 2 antique handmade internal doors imported from China; electric window blinds made in aluminum; Rosa di Portugal mable kitchen floor; eco friendly and tactile material, micro-cement bathrooms; Old English style light switches imported from a French company; remote-control iron ceiling fans imported from Barcelona; cast iron radiators. The apartment is made up of a large foyer with closet for coats, triple living room with working fireplace and access to terrace, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, laundry room with balcony, study/guest room with bathroom, master bedroom with built-in wardrobe & bathroom ensuite, 2 other bedrooms, 1 other bathroom (total of 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms), hallway with built-in wardrobes, cantina and external designated parking space for one car. Renting for €4,600 + €265 condominium to referenced individuals only. NO B&B!! Lease: 4+4. Available: July 2021. References required. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (Telgram, WhatsApp, Signal) or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

