Marymount International School seeks a part-time Drama Teacher for Elementary School classes. August 2021 start date. The successful candidate will be a qualified, native English speaker with experience in an international setting. Please visit www.marymountrome.com to download Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com by 31st May.
Part time Drama Teacher
