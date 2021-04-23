Part time Drama Teacher

Marymount International School seeks a part-time Drama Teacher for Elementary School classes. August 2021 start date. The successful candidate will be a qualified, native English speaker with experience in an international setting. Please visit www.marymountrome.com to download Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com by 31st May.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180, Marymount International School

View on Map

Part time Drama Teacher

Via di Villa Lauchli 180, Marymount International School
