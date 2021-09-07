PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

British owned pub seeks part time staff to work two nights a week. The ideal candidate must be ENGLISH MOTHERTONGUE with a good understanding of Italian, have had previous experience in catering and have the relevant working papers. For further info and CVs : britishpubrome@yahoo.it
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75514
Previous article Looking for Math students

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother tongue English speakers wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English speakers wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

English speaking babysitter
Jobs vacant

English speaking babysitter

Mother tongue teacher for Middle School in Ostia
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher for Middle School in Ostia

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE SCIENCE TEACHER
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE SCIENCE TEACHER

Seeking Social media manager
Jobs vacant

Seeking Social media manager

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Qualified ESL teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified ESL teachers

Babysitter / San Paolo area
Jobs vacant

Babysitter / San Paolo area

Maintenance/Manutentore
Jobs vacant

Maintenance/Manutentore

Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia

Substitute Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Creative Fun English Teacher PT Afternoons
Jobs vacant

Creative Fun English Teacher PT Afternoons

Special Education Needs teacher - Full time
Jobs vacant

Special Education Needs teacher - Full time

Seeking Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Childhood Teacher with experience