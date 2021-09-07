PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

British owned pub seeks part time staff to work two nights a week. The ideal candidate must be ENGLISH MOTHERTONGUE with a good understanding of Italian, have had previous experience in catering and have the relevant working papers. For further info and CVs : britishpubrome@yahoo.it
