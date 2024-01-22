8.4 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Part-time Babysitter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for a Babysitter in the Gregorio VII area. The job would be for 4 hours 5 days a week (Weekends free) for two children one is 3 months and the other is 1 year old. We need someone to watch the kids while we work for a few hours from the computer.

The hours may increase with time depending also on your availability but this is a guaranteed time. Please don't hesitate to contact me for any questions!

General Info

Price info 550.00
Address Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Part-time Babysitter

Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

