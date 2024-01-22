We are looking for a Babysitter in the Gregorio VII area. The job would be for 4 hours 5 days a week (Weekends free) for two children one is 3 months and the other is 1 year old. We need someone to watch the kids while we work for a few hours from the computer.
The hours may increase with time depending also on your availability but this is a guaranteed time. Please don't hesitate to contact me for any questions!
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Part-time Babysitter
Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
