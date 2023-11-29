13.9 C
Paid Internship - Study Abroad Center

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join our dynamic study abroad center as a Student Services and Facilities Intern. Assist students, gain valuable experience, work with professionals, and enjoy a diverse campus community. Native Italian speaker with proficiency in English required. Equal opportunity. Write to info@aia-study.com for more information, and to submit a CV and cover letter. Duration: Approximately four months, 20-30 hours per week.

General Info

Address Piazza delle Cinque Scole, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@aia-study.com

