Join our dynamic study abroad center as a Student Services and Facilities Intern. Assist students, gain valuable experience, work with professionals, and enjoy a diverse campus community. Native Italian speaker with proficiency in English required. Equal opportunity. Write to info@aia-study.com for more information, and to submit a CV and cover letter. Duration: Approximately four months, 20-30 hours per week.
Paid Internship - Study Abroad Center
Piazza delle Cinque Scole, 23, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
