ONE MONTH JOB

A customer service position is available at a Rome-based tour agency from October 1st to November 1st 7:00 am to 9:00 am). Candidates must be English speakers, preferably with experience working in the guided tours industry (managing customers' inquiries over email/phone...etc). Great communication and organizational skills and the ability to work independently are required.
Please send a CV here: exetlaios8@hotmail.com
