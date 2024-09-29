20 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 29 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. ONE MONTH JOB
Classifieds Jobs vacant

ONE MONTH JOB

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

A customer service position is available at a Rome-based tour agency from October 1st to November 1st 7:00 am to 9:00 am). Candidates must be English speakers, preferably with experience working in the guided tours industry (managing customers' inquiries over email/phone...etc). Great communication and organizational skills and the ability to work independently are required.

Please send a CV here: exetlaios8@hotmail.com

General Info

Email address exetlaios8@hotmail.com
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The American University of Rome opens position in the Business Administration program

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome International School seeking SEN Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS FIUMICINO & FOCENE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Study Abroad Positions Open in Central Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Kindergarten Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -