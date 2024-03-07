John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is currently looking for a full-time Assistant Program Manager for the N.U.in Italy Program. The N.U.in Italy Program, administered by the Global Experience Office (GEO) at Northeastern University in Boston, is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester and enter Northeastern University in the Spring. Students embark on an exciting start to their academic adventure at JCU in Rome, which provides academic courses to the participants, while N.U.in on-site staff provide on-site leadership and support services in collaboration with John Cabot University staff and Northeastern staff. This is a full-time, six-month term contract. The N.U.in Italy Assistant Program Manager will assist the N.U.in Italy Program Manager in coordinating, organizing, and facilitating the N.U.in Program on-site operations in collaboration with JCU and Northeastern offices.

Prior to applying, please refer to the JCU website for a list of duties and qualifications at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy at time of application.

JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to louise.kennedy@johncabot.edu with subject line “N.U.in Italy Assistant Program Manager”. The position will remain open until filled, with the successful candidates to begin on July 5th. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

