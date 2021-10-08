Native English speaker babysitter needed

We are looking for a native English speaker to help with a young girl of 12 years old 4 days a week between 2 pm and 7pm (20 hours/week in total).

The girl is fluent in English, the nanny would have to assist her in daily activities and have regular conversations in English with her.

The candidate could start as of January, a part time contract will be provided.

Piazza della Rotonda

