My English School Cipro seeks a dynamic English Teacher
MyES is looking for a part-time, qualified (CELTA/TEFL/TESOL), dynamic, passionate, native English Teacher starting in May/June. Training is provided, as well as the chance to be part of the social life of the school. Italian work permission is mandatory.
General Info
Address Via Anastasio II, 404, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didactic.roma3@myes.it
