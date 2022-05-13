My English School Cipro seeks a dynamic English Teacher

MyES is looking for a part-time, qualified (CELTA/TEFL/TESOL), dynamic, passionate, native English Teacher starting in May/June. Training is provided, as well as the chance to be part of the social life of the school. Italian work permission is mandatory.

General Info

Address Via Anastasio II, 404, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didactic.roma3@myes.it

