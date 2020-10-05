Mother tongue English teacher for after school activity

Fun after school activity for twelve 4-5 year olds in class environment. 2 hours in the early afternoon, four days per week. Av.ge of €690 per month for 8 hours per week. Experienced mother tongue only. See jobs on www.gymbo.it for details.

00143 Roma RM, Italia

