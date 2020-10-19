MONTEVERDE – 2 BEDROOM FLAT FULLY FURNISHED
Comfortable 90m2 flat close Trastevere; 2bedrooms, kitchen and spacious lounge. Centralized heating and A/C. Quiet bulding with consierge. Residential quarter well supplied (supermarkets, gym, pharmacy, cafe), Trastevere station and tramway 5minutes distance.
Please contact+393737892049 or email falcone_c@yahoo.it
General Info
Price info Minimum 1year, monthly rent: €1200+condominium+utilities.
Address Via Lorenzo Valla, 18, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
Email address falcone_c@yahoo.it
MONTEVERDE – 2 BEDROOM FLAT FULLY FURNISHED
Via Lorenzo Valla, 18, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
