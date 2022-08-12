Middle School Art Teacher

Marymount International School is seeking a full-time Middle School Art Teacher. A fixed-term contract is offered, and the start date is August 17th. Qualified English speakers are asked to visit the School's website https://www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Recruitment Form and send it to vmingazzini@marymountrome.com

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

Middle School Art Teacher

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

