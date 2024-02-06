13.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 06 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Luxury short-term rental agency, located a few steps from Piazza Farnese is looking for new talents!
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency, located a few steps from Piazza Farnese is looking for new talents!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

**ONLY NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKER**

We are looking for a highly motivated person to handle the following tasks:

- Answering emails and phone calls to clients supporting sales and booking issues. You need to be proficient in using Gmail, Excel, etc. Strong selling skills required. Perfect spoken English required and basic Italian (other languages a plus).

- Managing the bookings within our system. Good computer skills are thus required.

- Handling other miscellaneous office tasks: you need to be flexible and capable to stand a high volume of tasks efficiently, so problem-solving abilities are a must.

THE GOOD NEWS: Good wage if you prove to be successful, and a full-time job with young, motivated, international people. A beautiful office in the center of Rome.

Websites:

www.romeloft.com

www.sopranovillas

Contact: info@romeloft.com

General Info

Price info 1200
Email address info@romeloft.com
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

British School Group Rome - DOS position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Finance Administrator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified primary school teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU DS Admissions Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -