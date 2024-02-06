Luxury short-term rental agency, located a few steps from Piazza Farnese is looking for new talents!
**ONLY NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKER**
We are looking for a highly motivated person to handle the following tasks:
- Answering emails and phone calls to clients supporting sales and booking issues. You need to be proficient in using Gmail, Excel, etc. Strong selling skills required. Perfect spoken English required and basic Italian (other languages a plus).
- Managing the bookings within our system. Good computer skills are thus required.
- Handling other miscellaneous office tasks: you need to be flexible and capable to stand a high volume of tasks efficiently, so problem-solving abilities are a must.
THE GOOD NEWS: Good wage if you prove to be successful, and a full-time job with young, motivated, international people. A beautiful office in the center of Rome.
Websites:
www.romeloft.com
www.sopranovillas
Contact: info@romeloft.com
