Looking for live-in care-givers

We are looking for 2 very responsible persons live-in to primarily take care of our 4,5 years old daughter as well as to help keeping our house in order. They shall speak Spanish or English (or Italian). She is affected by a rare disease that is anyway very manageable once the persons are duly trained (by us).

One will work during the day, and the other one during the night from Monday to Saturday mid-day (1.5 days free). They will share an independent apartment (rooftop) located on the third floor of our building in Monteverde Vecchio.

Details can be discussed bilaterally. We aim at having somebody who can be part of our family for the medium-long term.