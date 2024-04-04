Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for a qualified native or equivalent level English Teacher based in Rome for children (1-15) for an academic coordinator position. Organisational skills, experience with children, dynamic personality and C1 Italian (esp. writing) are required. Send CV and Cover Letter.
Job Types: Full-time/Part-time, Permanent
Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for Academic coordinator (English Teacher)
Via Federico Rosazza, 58, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
