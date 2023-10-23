Ambrit International School is looking for a Junior IT Support Technician and ICT Instructor with immediate start.
Classroom experience a plus. English language is a requirement.
The candidate must have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.
If interested, please send your CV and letter of presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
Junior IT Support Technician and ICT Instructor - immediate start
Via Filippo Tajani 50
