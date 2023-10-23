24.8 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Junior IT Support Technician and ICT Instructor - immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is looking for a Junior IT Support Technician and ICT Instructor with immediate start.

Classroom experience a plus. English language is a requirement.

The candidate must have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.

If interested, please send your CV and letter of presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

Junior IT Support Technician and ICT Instructor - immediate start

Via Filippo Tajani 50

