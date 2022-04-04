John Cabot University – Development Officer

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, seeks to fill the position of Development Officer for immediate employment. The Development Officer is responsible for all administrative aspects of Development and Alumni Affairs activities, playing an important role by providing administrative support to the Office and participating in all fundraising activities, including donor and public relations, direct mail appeals, and special events. The ideal candidate will have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, holds a BA in a related discipline with least 3 years of documented professional experience, and must be a native English speaker.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Development Officer”.

The position will be open until filled, for immediate hire, with application review commencing as early as March 28.

While we appreciate every application received, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233, John Cabot University

View on Map

John Cabot University – Development Officer

Via della Lungara 233, John Cabot University

RELATED ARTICLES

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Become a Tourist Assistant
Jobs vacant

Become a Tourist Assistant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

British School Fiumicino - DOS position
Jobs vacant

British School Fiumicino - DOS position

Holiday Representative - Central Italy
Jobs vacant

Holiday Representative - Central Italy

Receptionist for Eye Clinic
Jobs vacant

Receptionist for Eye Clinic

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Latin
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Latin

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Secondary School Secretary
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Secretary

WAITRESS
Jobs vacant

WAITRESS

English mother tongue
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Vacancy - School Secretary in an International school
Jobs vacant

Vacancy - School Secretary in an International school

Seeking mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking mothertongue English Babysitter