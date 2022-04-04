John Cabot University – Development Officer

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, seeks to fill the position of Development Officer for immediate employment. The Development Officer is responsible for all administrative aspects of Development and Alumni Affairs activities, playing an important role by providing administrative support to the Office and participating in all fundraising activities, including donor and public relations, direct mail appeals, and special events. The ideal candidate will have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, holds a BA in a related discipline with least 3 years of documented professional experience, and must be a native English speaker.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Development Officer”.

The position will be open until filled, for immediate hire, with application review commencing as early as March 28.

While we appreciate every application received, please note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.