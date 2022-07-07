Job Opportunity: Social Media & You Tube Marketing Expert Needed!

LivTours is a tour operator providing travel experiences throughout Italy, Spain, UK and France. We’re looking for a full time social media marketing expert with a passion for travel to join our marketing team.

Essential skills & experience: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube marketing, photography, video creation, willingness to be on camera as a LivTours ambassador. Must be willing to travel.

To apply, email: Melanie@livtours.com with your CV and links to examples of your work.

General Info

Email address melanie@livtours.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77179
Previous article Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

JCU - Accounts Receivable Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU - Accounts Receivable Assistant

JCU – Social Media Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU – Social Media Assistant

JCU – Housing Operations Associate
Jobs vacant

JCU – Housing Operations Associate

ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

St Georges British International School is hiring
Jobs vacant

St Georges British International School is hiring

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR
Jobs vacant

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR

English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR
Jobs vacant

English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR

Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School

Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre
Jobs vacant

Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted
Jobs vacant

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?
Jobs vacant

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?

Looking for live-in care-givers
Jobs vacant

Looking for live-in care-givers

KS1 Teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1 Teacher