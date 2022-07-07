Job Opportunity: Social Media & You Tube Marketing Expert Needed!

LivTours is a tour operator providing travel experiences throughout Italy, Spain, UK and France. We’re looking for a full time social media marketing expert with a passion for travel to join our marketing team.

Essential skills & experience: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube marketing, photography, video creation, willingness to be on camera as a LivTours ambassador. Must be willing to travel.

To apply, email: Melanie@livtours.com with your CV and links to examples of your work.