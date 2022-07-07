Job Opportunity: Social Media & You Tube Marketing Expert Needed!
LivTours is a tour operator providing travel experiences throughout Italy, Spain, UK and France. We’re looking for a full time social media marketing expert with a passion for travel to join our marketing team.
Essential skills & experience: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube marketing, photography, video creation, willingness to be on camera as a LivTours ambassador. Must be willing to travel.
To apply, email: Melanie@livtours.com with your CV and links to examples of your work.
John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Social Media Assistant. The Social M...