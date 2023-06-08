26.6 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Computing Curriculum Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acorn International School is seeking a dynamic and experienced Computing Curriculum Teacher. As the Computing Curriculum Teacher, you will be responsible for delivering engaging and comprehensive computing lessons to students across primary, middle school, and high school levels. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. A master's degree is preferred, teaching certification or relevant teaching experience.

General Info

Address Via Veientana, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Job Opportunity: Computing Curriculum Teacher

Via Veientana, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

