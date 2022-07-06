JCU – Social Media Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Social Media Assistant.

The Social Media Assistant will support the Social Media Associate. Responsibilities include assisting in the creation of social media posts across channels, writing and editing blogs and captions for social media posts. The Social Media Assistant will need to attend some events to cover live on our channels or to take photos that can be posted at a later date.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter detailing your experience to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Social Media Assistant”. Application review will commence on July 13, and the successful candidate is expected to start as early as August 22, 2022. The position will remain open until filled.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

Address Via della Lungara 233

JCU – Social Media Assistant

Via della Lungara 233

