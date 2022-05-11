JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC). The NAC is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS) and is directly supervised by Resident Directors. The NAC is responsible to supervise and respond to all student emergencies for those students assigned to live in JCU-assigned Neighborhood Apartments during evening and weekend hours. Additionally, the NAC will coordinate housing-related conduct and behavioral issues for students The NAC will also assist in the management of maintenance issues, liaising between the students and the relevant housing agencies.

For a list of duties, responsibilities, skills and requirements, please visit the employment page on the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU in unable to sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator”. Hiring is set to begin as soon as possible.

Contract dates are expected to extend from August 1 to December 31, 2022, with possibility of renewal for the Spring 2023 Semester.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.