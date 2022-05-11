JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC). The NAC is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS) and is directly supervised by Resident Directors. The NAC is responsible to supervise and respond to all student emergencies for those students assigned to live in JCU-assigned Neighborhood Apartments during evening and weekend hours. Additionally, the NAC will coordinate housing-related conduct and behavioral issues for students The NAC will also assist in the management of maintenance issues, liaising between the students and the relevant housing agencies.

For a list of duties, responsibilities, skills and requirements, please visit the employment page on the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU in unable to sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator”. Hiring is set to begin as soon as possible.

Contract dates are expected to extend from August 1 to December 31, 2022, with possibility of renewal for the Spring 2023 Semester.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76886
Previous article Italian conversations on Skype
Next article Furnished 2-bedroom Trastevere via Mameli

RELATED ARTICLES

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator
Jobs vacant

JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Full-time Aide 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Full-time Aide 2022/2023

Seeking English mother tongue
Jobs vacant

Seeking English mother tongue

English Summer camp counsellor required from 12/6 to 17/7
Jobs vacant

English Summer camp counsellor required from 12/6 to 17/7

Mothertongue English Teacher - Roma Nord OLGIATA
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue English Teacher - Roma Nord OLGIATA

TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher
Jobs vacant

TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher

English speakers wanted
Jobs vacant

English speakers wanted

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023

Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start

CONSULTANT FOR (RELIGIOUS) CONFERENCE CENTRE PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Jobs vacant

CONSULTANT FOR (RELIGIOUS) CONFERENCE CENTRE PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT

English kindergarden teacher
Jobs vacant

English kindergarden teacher

Seeking Early Childhood and lower Primary Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Childhood and lower Primary Teacher

Seeking mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking mothertongue English Babysitter

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE
Jobs vacant

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT - AMERICAN ENGLISH OR BRITISH ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE

Rome International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking