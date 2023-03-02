JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC)

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator (NAC). The NAC is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life staff under the office of the Dean of Students (DOS) and is directly supervised by the Dean of Students’ Office. The Coordinator is responsible to supervise and respond to all student emergencies for those students assigned to live in JCU-assigned Neighborhood Apartments during evening and weekend hours. Additionally, the NAC will coordinate housing-related conduct and behavioral issues for students, also assisting in the management of maintenance issues, liaising between students and the relevant housing agencies.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. Employment is expected to begin as early as May 1, 2023. Deadline for submission of applications is March 15, 2023, but may be extended if necessary. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.