JCU Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator, Center for Graduate Studies

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator for its Center for Graduate Studies. The Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator plays a pivotal role in coordinating the sales and marketing efforts for the University’s graduate programs, which encompass academic programs, continuing education programs and collaborative initiatives with Polimi GSoM (Graduate School of Management of Milan Polytechnic). Reporting directly to the Executive Director of the Center for Graduate Studies, the Coordinator’s primary responsibility, coordinating and supervising a junior marketing specialist, is to attract and onboard prospective students interested in these programs while simultaneously expanding the visibility of the Center for Graduate Studies to new audiences. The ideal candidate for this position is equipped with excellent communication skills in both English and Italian and has experience in sales and marketing, also exuding enthusiasm for education and learning new skills.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator". While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing on November 13, and hiring to begin as soon as possible.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.