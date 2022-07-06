JCU – Housing Operations Associate

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of full-time Housing Operations Associate. The position requires strong organizational skills, facility management, and team-working mindedness. The candidate will collaborate with the Office of Housing to offer students information and support regarding their housing with the University and living in Rome.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter detailing your experience to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Housing Operations Associate”. Application review will commence on July 10, and the successful candidate is expected to start as early as Monday, July 27, 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

JCU – Housing Operations Associate

Via della Lungara 233

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77177
Previous article ENGLISH TEACHER
Next article JCU – Social Media Assistant

RELATED ARTICLES

JCU – Social Media Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU – Social Media Assistant

ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

St Georges British International School is hiring
Jobs vacant

St Georges British International School is hiring

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR
Jobs vacant

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR

English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR
Jobs vacant

English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR

Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School

Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre
Jobs vacant

Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted
Jobs vacant

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?
Jobs vacant

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?

Looking for live-in care-givers
Jobs vacant

Looking for live-in care-givers

Secondary School Secretary
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Secretary

School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome

KS1 Teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1 Teacher

Contact Center Agent
Jobs vacant

Contact Center Agent