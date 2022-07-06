JCU – Housing Operations Associate

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of full-time Housing Operations Associate. The position requires strong organizational skills, facility management, and team-working mindedness. The candidate will collaborate with the Office of Housing to offer students information and support regarding their housing with the University and living in Rome.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter detailing your experience to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Housing Operations Associate”. Application review will commence on July 10, and the successful candidate is expected to start as early as Monday, July 27, 2022.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.