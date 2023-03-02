JCU Graphic Designer

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and experienced candidate to fill the position of Graphic Designer. The Graphic Designer will support the Director of Marketing and the Coordinator of Marketing. Tasks and responsibilities will include the development and implementation of branding guidelines applied primarily to enrollment marketing efforts but also for university-wide brand identity and consistency. The Graphic Designer will liaise with the enrollment marketing team to develop a range of promotional material both for print and digital platforms. Upon request the graphic designer will work with other departments to develop marketing material for external contexts.

The successful candidate will be the sole graphic designer for all needs across the University and will collaborate with colleagues across both academic and support functions, as such the ability to understand and interpret varying needs is crucial.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Candidates must submit a cover letter, CV and portfolio of their work. Email your application to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Graphic Designer”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing on March 15, 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.