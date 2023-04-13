JCU Dean of Students

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position of Dean of Students. The successful candidate, under the direction of and in close collaboration with the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Operations, will act as the primary advocate for students at John Cabot University and will be responsible for all non-academic, student-related matters, supervising the Student Life offices with a major focus on student safety and community wellbeing.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Dean of Students”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately. The successful candidate will begin employment as early as May 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.