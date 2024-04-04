JCU Dean of Students

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, invites applications for the position of Dean of Students, seeking candidates who are both qualified and enthusiastic to contribute to the vibrant community of the University. Reporting to and collaborating closely with the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Operations, the successful candidate will serve as the chief advocate for students at John Cabot University and will be responsible for all non-academic, student-related matters, supervising the Student Affairs offices with a significant emphasis on student safety and community wellbeing. The Dean of Students actively collaborates with the Executive Cabinet on various matters concerning campus climate and policy, providing guidance and supervision to the Student Affairs Executive Committee.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Dean of Students”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing immediately and employment to begin as early as June 1, 2024.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.