JCU – Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office. The Coordinator provides high level administrative support for the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office, working in close collaboration with the Dean, the Associate Dean, the Assistant Dean, and the Registrar’s Office. Reporting to the Dean of Academic Affairs, assisting and supporting the Dean directly with office operations as needed, the Coordinator interfaces with all administrative elements of academics, and coordinates collectively with faculty, staff, and students to ensure that the Dean’s Office successfully and efficiently accomplishes its many administrative responsibilities.

For a list of duties and requirements, please visit the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Dean’s Office Coordinator.” The search will remain open until filled.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services