JCU - Accounts Receivable Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking a highly motivated Accounts Receivable Assistant to join our Team at John Cabot University. The selected individual will share the responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the accounts receivable office, including but not limited to processing incoming payments, refunds, cash transactions, and any additional work as needed.

The ideal candidate is a native English speaker, can provide excellent customer service, and has three years’ experience in the Accounts Receivable area, handling all related tasks and responsibilities. Remuneration will be based on qualifications and experience.

For a list of duties and requirements, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employmentfinance@johncabot.edu with subject line “Accounts Receivable Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, though application review will begin on July 20.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.