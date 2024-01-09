11.5 C
Jobs vacant

Invigilators for IB Mock Examinations

Date:

Date:

Marymount International School Rome is seeking individuals with the right to work in Italy to supervise IB students while they undertake their IB Mock Examinations. Candidates must be available on weekdays from Thursday, 18th January to Friday, 26th January.

Please contact recruitment@marymountrome.com to express your interest.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@marymountrome.com

