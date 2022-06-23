International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?
World Cargo - major player in the freight forwarding and logistics industry is looking for young and dynamic candidates to train and insert in our workforce with a beginning stage/apprenticeship (with long term contract option).
If you’re a quick learner who likes working in a dynamic, International environment, we’d love to hear from you. Full training provided. Poistions open in Rome and Milano (Liscate) . English/Italian fluency required - other languages are appreciated.
Interested? Or know someone who may be? Contact us via email lavoro@worldcargo.it with your CV.
