International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?

World Cargo - major player in the freight forwarding and logistics industry is looking for young and dynamic candidates to train and insert in our workforce with a beginning stage/apprenticeship (with long term contract option).

If you’re a quick learner who likes working in a dynamic, International environment, we’d love to hear from you. Full training provided. Poistions open in Rome and Milano (Liscate) . English/Italian fluency required - other languages are appreciated.

Interested? Or know someone who may be? Contact us via email lavoro@worldcargo.it with your CV.

