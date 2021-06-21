International advocacy programme seeks trainer

An international faith-based organisation seeks to appoint an Advocacy Training and Strategy Coordinator to design, implement and oversee an international advocacy training programme.

The person appointed will work with the project's Communications Strategist to enhance existing and future campaigns. Oversight will be provided by the Executive Director. The training programmes will be delivered in English with translation provided as required.

Essential skills and experience:

- 3-5 years relevant work experience in advocacy, at local, national, regional and global level

- Knowledge of and experience in advocacy and campaign strategies

- Experience in delivering training sessions and mentoring others

This role would suit a person who is multilingual and comfortable with being part of a team. It is Rome-based but those interested in working remotely will also be considered.

This is an 18-month project-based position which may be renewable. The ideal start date is 1st July or as soon as possible after that date.

Please send your CV and covering letter to pmao7272@gmail.com
