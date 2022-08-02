Insegnante inglese asilo nido

Buongiorno, stiamo cercando una ragazza per seguire il gruppo dei bambini grandi durante la mattina nel nostro asilo nido.
Chiedo massima professionalità, voglia di fare e solarità.
La ragazza deve parlare perfettamente l’inglese.
Si offre lavoro part-time per 5 ore al giorno dal lunedì al venerdì (8.30-13.30).
Zona Parioli.
Contattare via mail cimpleciomple@gmail.com o tramite whatsapp 3931631383.
Grazie
Price info Nessuno
Address Via Alessandro Serpieri, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Email address cimpleciomple@gmail.com
