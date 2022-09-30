IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023 - IMMEDIATE START
Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified lower (G1-2) primary teacher, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP).
The successful candidate must:
- be a mother tongue English speaker;
- hold an early childhood and/or primary classroom teaching certificate and university degree;
- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.
-have homeroom teaching experience in all subjects-math, language, science & social studies.
Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
