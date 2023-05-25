27.1 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

IB Mathematics Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Marymount International School is seeking an IB Mathematics Teacher for the 2023-2024 academic year. The ideal candidate will have prior experience teaching the IB; however, full IB training will be available.

Mother tongue English speakers with the right to work in Italy are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address recruitment@marymountrome.com

