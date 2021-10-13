Housing Coordinator Accent Rome Study Center

Accent Rome has opened a search for Housing Coordinator in our Rome Center.

Link to job description and instructions for applying:

https://accentglobal.com/careers/

Housing Coordinator, Accent Rome Study Center
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75738
Previous article English Teachers Needed

RELATED ARTICLES

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Native English speaker babysitter needed
Jobs vacant

Native English speaker babysitter needed

Qualified teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified teacher

Temporary Contract - Financial Accountant
Jobs vacant

Temporary Contract - Financial Accountant

Adjunct position for Geographic Information Systems for Food and Agriculture course
Jobs vacant

Adjunct position for Geographic Information Systems for Food and Agriculture course

Seeking Substitute Nurse
Jobs vacant

Seeking Substitute Nurse

EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

TEACHING ASSISTANT POSITION AVAILABLE
Jobs vacant

TEACHING ASSISTANT POSITION AVAILABLE

Kindergarden seeks English teacher
Jobs vacant

Kindergarden seeks English teacher

JCU DS Admissions Counselor
Jobs vacant

JCU DS Admissions Counselor

Qualified English Teachers - City Centre
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers - City Centre

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Seeking Special Ed Teacher - Immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Special Ed Teacher - Immediate start

Museum Seeks waiter
Jobs vacant

Museum Seeks waiter