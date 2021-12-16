Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter
3 star Hotel seeks fluent- english Italian night porter to cover Friday - Saturday night shift plus holiday and sick leave. Must know Rome well have excellent standing and good work ethics. Some Experience in Hotels prefered. Knowledge of Protel a plus. Please send CV with photo and references to info@lancelothotel.com
