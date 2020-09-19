Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment

Double bedroom, fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, WiFi, TV,washing machine. All expenses included. €750,00/month.

phone (whatsApp) 3396426306 (puccio1910@gmail.com)

General Info

Price info 750
Email address puccio1910@gmail.com
Image Gallery
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 1
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 2
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 3
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 4
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 5
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 6
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 7
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment - image 8
