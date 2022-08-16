Ambrit International school is looking for a Grade 1 teaching assistant. Mother tongue English speaker with European Passport and classroom experience. August 25th start.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
View on Map
Grade 1 teaching assistant
Via Filippo Tajani 50
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace
Collina Fleming - via Bartolomeo Gosio - Just across the bridge from Parioli at the beginning of Corso di Francia, we have a very elegant penthouse for rent. It's on the 3rd and...
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
If you are an expat and need assistance in finding a suitable home for your stay in Rome, please feel free to call or write to us. We are experts in relocation services to expats...
3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Villa Borghese - Piazza Giuseppe Verdi - We have a splendid 2nd floor apartment renting in an elegant building with consierge service renting to expats and diplomats. It is 150m2 w...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...