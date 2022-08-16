Grade 1 teaching assistant

Ambrit International school is looking for a Grade 1 teaching assistant. Mother tongue English speaker with European Passport and classroom experience. August 25th start.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

View on Map

Grade 1 teaching assistant

Via Filippo Tajani 50

