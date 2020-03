Furnished Apartment for Sale in Morlupo

MORLUPO (Rome) IN THIS CHARMING AND QUIET BOROUGH NORTH OF ROME , WITHIN THE WALLS OF THE ORSINI CASTLE, AN UNCOMMON 120-130 M2 FURNISHED APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE.

FIRST FLOOR: AMPLE SITTING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, A FAMILY/TV ROOM ALL LEADING INTO A WIDE KITCHEN WITH BALCONY AND ANOTHER FIREPLACE, A BEDROOM AND SMALL BATHROOM.

SECOND FLOOR: MEZZANINE WITH DORMER WINDOW OVERLOOKING THE SITTING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.

ADDITIONAL QUALITIES: 20M2 TERRACE OVERLOOKING VALLEY AND VILLAGE, VERY HIGH BEAMED CEILING, SAFE, LAUNDRY ROOM/CLOSET UNDER THE STAIRCASE, INDEPENDENT CITY GAS HEATING, COTTO AND PARQUET FLOORS, LOTS OF BUILT-IN CUPBOARDS, PLENTYFUL NATURAL LIGHT GUARANTEED BY MANY WINDOWS, NO CONDOMINIUM EXPENSES.

TRANSPORTATION: NEARBY BLUE BUS STOP TO RAILWAY STATION GOING TO P.LE FLAMINIO/P.ZA DEL POPOLO IN ROME CITY CENTER.

CLOSE TO RING ROAD GOING TO FIUMICINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL +39 3314442244