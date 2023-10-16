FULL-TIME DIRECTOR FORMATION CENTER FOR RELIGIOUS AND LAY - TRASTEVERE, ROME

The director will be responsible for supporting the development of the Villa Lante Conference Center and garden. The appointed person will work with different stakeholders to ensure that the Centre is not only financially sustainable but will also meet the vision and goals of this international congregation. The tasks of the role include, but are not limited to: building relationships with stakeholders, team-building of on-site employees, overseeing marketing and advertising, assisting with the development of the business plan and annual budget and overseeing the operational plan and budget. The ideal candidate will be an self-directed, outgoing person with the following skills:

• A relevant degree in Business Management (or other appropriate degree);

• At least two years’ experience in a related field

• Excellent organisational and communication skills

• Fluency in English and Italian (knowledge of French or Spanish is desirable)

• Experience of working with a team

• Overseeing the programmes and schedule

• Ability to work with flexibility of hours and under tight deadlines

• Ability to work with multiple different stakeholders

• Experience of working in a religious setting is desirable

• A warm, welcoming, accessible manner

All candidates are invited to send their resume, cover letter and three professional references to secretariatrscj@gmail.com before 30th October 2023. The Congregation is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We are committed to Safeguarding by providing a safe environment for all.