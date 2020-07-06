Experienced & Qualified Early Childhood Teacher

International School in Rome seeks a qualified Early Childhood teacher with at least two year's experience in an international setting. Instruction is in English and a mother-tongue level is required. Please visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the application form and send it to recruitment@marymountrome.com by 3rd August 2020.
