EXPERIENCED ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The British Institute of Rome is seeking dynamic, outgoing, and enthusiastic candidates, with a passion for

teaching, for the new academic year. Excellent organizational & people skills desired.

Areas of specific interest: Cambridge /IGCSE subjects/GMAT/SAT/TOEFL

Teaching qualifications required (i.e. CELTA/TEFL/TESOL/DELTA)

Address Via delle Quattro Fontane, 109, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didattica@britishinstitute.roma.it

