The British Institute of Rome is seeking dynamic, outgoing, and enthusiastic candidates, with a passion for
teaching, for the new academic year. Excellent organizational & people skills desired.
Areas of specific interest: Cambridge /IGCSE subjects/GMAT/SAT/TOEFL
Teaching qualifications required (i.e. CELTA/TEFL/TESOL/DELTA)
EXPERIENCED ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
Via delle Quattro Fontane, 109, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
