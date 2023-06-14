23.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English Teachers Wanted - The British Council

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Freelance Teacher of Young Learners Required

We are expanding our team of dedicated and experienced Young Learner teachers for our centres in Rome. We are keen to engage with freelance teachers who can demonstrate good professional skills, are open to being part of a team and are passionate about exchanging knowledge and expertise.

Role Purpose

You will be enthusiastic about and committed to:

• Providing learners between 4-18 years old with a rewarding and stimulating English language learning experience.

• Delivering quality teaching and effective learning of English along with maintaining and enhancing professional development and academic quality in our teaching centres.

• Engaging with continuing professional development and sharing of best practices.

• Supporting our global Child Protection and Safeguarding, and Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion policies.

Essential Requirements

• Cambridge CELTA, Trinity, Cert TESOL or equivalent (only qualifications with formal, observed teaching practice will be considered)

• Bachelor / University degree (Undergraduate or Higher) or equivalent

• Minimum of 2 years’ post-certificate experience gained from teaching a variety of YL ages and levels

• C2 level of English (certification to be provided on request)

• Right to live and work in Italy (If you are a UK citizen, you will either need to hold dual nationality with another EU state or have a Permesso di Soggiorno).

Desirable requirements

• Recognised diploma in English as a Foreign Language e.g. DELTA and or Trinity Diploma

• A PGCE and/or B.Ed in Primary or a relevant secondary subject is highly desirable. Relevant state qualifications from your home country will also be considered.

Choosing to collaborate with the British Council offers you:

• An inclusive and engaging work environment encouraging cross-team collaboration and building connections across our global network

• A free learning environment with plenty of opportunities to develop skills and knowledge

• Collaboration with an international organisation

Please send your CV and short (100 words) cover letter in English to:

recruityounglearnerteachers@britishcouncil.it

General Info

Email address recruityounglearnerteachers@britishcouncil.it
Marymount - International School Rome

