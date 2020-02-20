English Teachers Needed

Mother-tongue English speakers to teach days/eves. No experience required - will train. Mail CV to: job@ideaies.com
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Long experience as a translator/editor with journalists and professionals: English/Italian/English, also French and Spanish. Translations of literary and technical texts. Fast del...
British girl available for English babysitting
Hello everybody! I am a part-time English teacher that has experience as an au pair. I love spending time with children, teaching them new things and they always teach me somethin...
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...
English Mother Tongue Pre-School/Primary School Teacher
English lady, 50s. Qualified and experienced pre-school and primary school Teacher. Great rapport with children and excellent track record. Kind, patient, fun. Available Septem...