Private school of English is looking for English native-speaking teachers for General English as well as Cambridge and Trinity preparation courses. Must have Celta or TEFL or proven experience as an ESL teacher
English teacher wanted
Via delle Sette Chiese, 119h, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
