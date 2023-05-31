24.7 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

English teacher wanted

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Private school of English is looking for English native-speaking teachers for General English as well as Cambridge and Trinity preparation courses. Must have Celta or TEFL or proven experience as an ESL teacher

General Info

Address Via delle Sette Chiese, 119h, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@hjlanguagehouse.it

English teacher wanted

Via delle Sette Chiese, 119h, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

